Farmacy

Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: An award-winning makeup-removing face cleanser that melts away stubborn makeup, SPF, dirt, and oil and leaves skin hydrated with zero residue Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Dullness, and Uneven Texture Formulation: Cream Highlighted Ingredients: - Sunflower and Ginger Root Oils: Melt even stubborn makeup (including long-wear) without stripping or drying skin. - Turmeric and Moringa Extract: Help remove impurities, sunscreen residue, and fight the effects of pollution. - Papaya Enzymes: Naturally exfoliate pores. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: This holy grail cleansing balm instantly melts away makeup, including long-wear and stubborn eye makeup, effortlessly without stripping skin or leaving a residue. It removes sunscreen, impurities, excess oil, and gently exfoliates while leaving skin hydrated and smooth. It transforms from a sorbet-like balm to silky oil to milky lather—all to remove makeup effortlessly with zero residue. Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm does not contain polyethylene microbeads. The polyethylene is not in a solid form and melts with water as it is washed down the drain. Limited Edition Sweet Apple Clean - Infused with apple extract, this two-layered formula has a vibrant, pink-toned surface with a golden yellow core. A nourishing makeup remover and cleanser in one, it instantly melts makeup, spf, dirt, excess oil, and pollution residue for smooth, hydrated skin. Vegan and cruelty-free. This product is also an Allure Best of Beauty Winner. Clinical Results: In a consumer-perception study of 35 subjects: - 92.4% felt of users felt that Green Clean left their face feeling clean and fresh - 90.9% of users felt Green Clean removed their makeup effectively - 92.4% of users felt Green Clean helped their face feel calm, soothed, and comfortable Clean + Planet Positive at Sephora When you see our Clean + Planet Positive seal, this brand's products are formulating without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and environment. They also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more: For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab. On top of meeting the Clean at Sephora formulated without list, these brands are on a mission to do right by your routine and the planet by making climate commitments and focusing on sustainable sourcing, responsible packaging, and environmental giving.