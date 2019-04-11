By Sarah London

Green Clay Cleansing Balm

£29.50

At By Sarah London

Your everyday, fragrance-free plant-based cleanser 84% Organic + 100% Natural Beautiful skin starts with this luxurious, award-winning plant-based cleanser. Blended with certified-organic Apricot Oil, Virgin Coconut Oil, Beeswax and French Green Clay, this Green Clay Cleansing Balm will gently and effectively whisk away makeup and remove daily impurities, revealing clean, healthy and deeply nourished skin. Suitable for men and women and all skin types, including sensitive, rosacea and acne-prone skin. THE BY SARAH DIFFERENCE: Full ingredient list on front label 84% Organic and 100% Natural Cold-pressed oils preserve the nutrient quality Certified Cruelty-Free 2018 Award-Winning cleansing balm No essential oils or fragrance Absolutely nothing hidden, artificial or synthetic Reusable and recyclable glass jar Hand-blended in England Full ingredient list: Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil*, Cocos Nucifera (Virgin Coconut) Oil*, Illite (French Green Clay)**, Cera Alba (Beeswax)* *100% Certified-Organic, **100% Natural READ MORE ON THE JOURNAL: How To Use a Cleansing Balm FREE Guide: The Life-Changing Joy of Conscious Skincare Meet the Skincare Award-Winners How to Banish Dry Skin What is Subscribe & Save?