Green Checkerboard Standard Reusable Bag

£15.00

At Atterley

Haul your groceries, shopping or laundry – you name it, in a reusable nylon tote bag from Baggu. Designed to hold 2-3 plastic groceries bag worth of stuff, keep one in your bag to help you cart around your everyday essentials and cut back on the need for single use plastic bags! With large handles, this pink tote, which features a sweet rose design, is easy to carry by hand or wear over the shoulder. • Material: 100% nylon • All over graphic print • Comes with its own storage pouch • Size: Measures 40cm wide x 40cm height x 15cm deep • Folds flat in a pouch that measures 12.7cm x 12.7cm • Holds 22kg • Care: Machine Wash cold, line dry