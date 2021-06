NICOLE ZÏZI STUDIO

Green Cactus Leather Crossbody Belt Bag

$285.00

Buy Now Review It

At NICOLE ZÏZI STUDIO

A new addition to the Crossbody bag family, a light-weight versatile, adjustable length up 3X size (plus size) crossbody/belt bag. Featuring Vegan Cactus Leather collected from Mexico. Cactus leather is a highly sustainable plant based leather made from cactus. It is known for its extreme softness, and great performance.