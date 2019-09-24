Martin Nordin

Green Burgers: Creative Vegetarian Recipes For Burgers And Sides

$15.31

Buy Now Review It

Whether you're vegetarian, vegan, or just trying to cut down on meat, veggie burgers make a tempting, filling meal. And as Martin Nordin explains, they're far from boring &ndash- in fact, because there are no rules or blueprint, you're free to push the burger boundaries. In Green Burgers, Martin shares recipes packed full of flavor and nutrition &ndash- from the classic BBQ Portobello Burger to the Zucchini Burger with Wild Garlic. Experiment with unexpected flavours such as Zucchini Kimchi and Deep-Fried Plantain. The delicious patties are just the beginning &ndash- try making your own Charcoal Burger Buns, top your burgers with Purple Cabbage and Apple Sauerkraut, and serve with Roasted Sweet-Potato Fries. With chapters on burgers, buns, sides, pickles, and sauces, Green Burgers has all you need to make the perfect plant-based burgers and sides at home.