Juice Beauty

Green Apple Peel Blemish Clearing

£16.95 £14.95

Buy Now Review It

At Europa Cosmetica

Quick Overview A patented facial peel with certified organic ingredients. Contains powerful alpha hydroxy acid from organic apples & organic lemons. Helps exfoliate away dead skin cells. Formulated with salicylic acid to clear clogged pores. Infused with Vitamins A C & E to even skin tone & texture. Loaded with organic aloe for hydrating benefits. Leaves skin smooth radiant & rejuvenated. Ideal for oily combination & blemish-prone skin types. Free of parabens petroleum sodium lauryl sulfates pesticides phthalates artificial dyes or synthetic fragrances.