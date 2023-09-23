Rowing Blazers x Target

Greek Runner Ceramic Ice Bucket

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights Ceramic ice bucket with lid Greek-runner inspired design in black and orange Great for serving guests when entertaining Side handles for convenient carrying Holds over 4 liters Hand wash to clean Description Serving chilled drinks to family and friends is easy with the help of this Greek Runner Ceramic Ice Bucket from Rowing Blazers x Target. Made from stoneware in black and orange hues, this ceramic ice bucket features a Greek runner-inspired design for a standout look. The ice bucket boasts a capacity over 4 liters and comes with a lid to help keep the ice cool and covered between beverage needs. Rowing Blazers sits at the intersection of design, culture, nostalgia and sport. Founded by archaeologist and former U.S. national team rower Jack Carlson, the brand is known for its quirky, colorful take on the classics—as well as its devoted community and sense of humor. From its clubhouse in New York City, the brand has redefined old-school American style. Now, they’re teaming up with Target for a limited-edition collection and everyone’s invited.