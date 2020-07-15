Fifty Shades of Grey

Greedy Girl G-spot Rabbit Vibrator

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Adam & Eve

Go Ahead - Get Greedy For Pleasure! From the official line of Fifty Shades Of Grey toys, endorsed by author E.L. James! Feel glorious overstimulation inside and out with the 50 Shades Of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator! This big, satisfying rabbit’s G-Spot tip and vibrating bunny stimulator know just how to tease and please. Each stimulator has a separate, independently controlled vibrating motor. Feel the shaft’s 12 modes of speed and patterns. Combine them with the bunny stimulator’s 3 vibration speeds and uncover up to 36 levels of pulse-racing sensation! • 50 Shades Of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator • 9.5” total length, 5” insertable • Made from satin-smooth silicone • Curved tip teases your body’s deepest spots • Bunny stimulator thrums outside • Powerful vibration from 2 independent motors • 12 shaft vibration modes • 3 bunny stimulator vibration speeds • Flat base lets the rabbit stand upright • Rechargeable via included USB cable • Includes free satin storage bag “This is too much – all this overstimulation, everywhere. My body starts to climb, and on my knees, I’m unable to control the buildup. Oh my…” – Anastasia Steele, 50 Shades Of Grey Hit all your hot spots at once the 50 Shades Of Grey way! The Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator gives you full coverage for the deepest levels of satisfaction. The flexible shaft’s silicone surface feels silken against your skin. The shaft reaches deep with a 1.5” wide tip for G-Spot bliss. While the shaft works its magic inside, the bunny stimulator’s flickering ears tease your hot spots outside. Before you’re ready to play with your Fifty Shades Of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator, you need to charge it. Use the included USB cable to plug the vibe into any handy powered USB port. A full charge takes 120 minutes. Disconnect and you’re good to go. Activate the shaft vibration by tapping the longer control button at the vibrator’s base. Keep tapping to cycle through all twelve modes. Explore low, medium, and high speed vibration, then take a wil