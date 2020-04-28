United States
Fifty Shades of Grey
Greedy Girl G-spot Rabbit Vibrator
$99.00$79.20
At Good Vibrations
The Greedy Girl Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator combines silky silicone with 36 possible vibration mode combinations to deliver incredible orgasms. USB rechargeable, waterproof and travel-friendly with 2 powerful motors and 15 speeds and patterns. Part of the Fifty Shades of Grey The Official Pleasure Collection approved by author E L James. Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator Powerful USB rechargeable rabbit vibrator with 2 motors 3 speeds and 9 patterns of vibration in the shaft, 3 speeds in the ears Incredible total of 36 possible vibration combinations Curved shaft stimulates your G-spot Thick, flexible ears caress your clitoris Whisper-quiet for discreet play Completely waterproof Charge for 120 minutes for 60 minutes of powerful stimulation Includes a luxurious satin storage bag