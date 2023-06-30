Catbird

Greco Lariat Necklace

$218.00

Buy Now Review It

At Catbird

The Greco Lariat makes fine work of your curves. A smart reimagining of the lariat, made from the sparkliest gold chain around. Wraps seductively around your neck to find the perfect resting point, but is securely held in back with the addition of a discreet clasp. It's the necklace every Catbird is wearing. Layers beautifully, an extra little glint of gold to peek out from below your favorite dress or autumn sweater. A note on wear: 19.25 overall length – completely adjustable. For example, when necklace is worn at 16", drop is 3.25". Can be worn tighter, choker style, or looser, as pictured. Made in our Brooklyn studio with 100% recycled solid 14k gold chain.