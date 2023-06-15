Anthropologie

Grecian Bust Pot

Style No. 48097422; Color Code: 070 Add a Grecian-inspired touch to your greenery with this lovely bust planter — it complements both indoor and outdoor plantings with sophistication, and invites a classic accent to your décor. Handpainted cement Due to the crafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece Wipe clean with damp cloth Imported Dimensions Small: 6.5"H, 5" diameter Large: 10.75"H, 7" diameter