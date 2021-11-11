Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
$24.00
$16.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
Need a few alternatives?
Patch Plants
Aloe Vera
BUY
£7.50
Patch Plants
Patch Plants
Rubber Plant
BUY
£55.00
Patch Plants
The Good Plant Co
Chinese Money Plant
BUY
$44.95
The Good Plant Co
Click & Grow
Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
BUY
$79.90
$99.95
Nordstrom
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Heart And Arrow Brooch
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Space-dyed Knit Midi Dress
BUY
$99.95
$150.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Monogram Tag Pendant Necklace
BUY
$38.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
BUY
$16.80
$24.00
Anthropologie
More from Plants
Click & Grow
The Smart Garden 3
BUY
$139.95
Click and Grow
Sass & Belle
Mini Black Dip Cement Planter
BUY
£5.00
Sass & Belle
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
BUY
$16.80
$24.00
Anthropologie
The Sill
Hoya Heart Plant
BUY
$32.00
The Sill
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted