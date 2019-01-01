Luke Hersheson

Great Hair Days & How To Have Them

At Hershesons

We all know the secret to self-confidence and happiness is a great hair day. And in his first life-changing, hair-changing book, Luke Hersheson – the go-to guy for cool girl hair will show you how to effortlessly achieve the hair of your life at home. Great Hair Days & How To Have Them is the ultimate you-can-do-it-too hair book, providing readers with straight-talking advice, expert styling secrets and hair dos and don’ts – from the man those in the know regard as one of the best in the business. Renowned for setting the hair agenda, Hershesons is at the forefront of the hair and beauty world. So whether you’re bored of following the rules, want fabulous hair at sixteen or sixty, want to learn how to create iconic styles at home, or simply work on your daily hair routine, this is the only book you need. This glossy guide offers the perfect balance of stunning imagery and hair inspiration by Luke, alongside his essential need-to-know advice from the top of the industry. Practical, inspirational, products tested, myths-busted, all occasions covered, Great Hair Days & How To Have Them will offer expert advice suitable for all ethnicities, hair types and ages. STANDOUT CHAPTERS TO FEATURE INCLUDE: • What’s Your Hair Type? • What You Need, What You Don’t • Hair at All Ages • Hair Woes • Five Looks That Always Work • Great Hair From the Inside Out