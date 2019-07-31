Great Deal Furniture

Great Deal Furniture 304060 Sophia Mid Century Modern 2 Piece Green Fabric Sectional Sofa And Lounge Set, Walnut

This twopiece mid century modern sectional couch with lounge is the perfect addition to any home. Featuring extra cushioned seats with cushioned backrest & armrests, this sectional is the ideal seating arrangement for your living room. Create the perfect small reading nook in your front room with this sectional or use it as your main seating for your living room for the ultimate movie watching experience. You can't go wrong with this sectional.