All SVNR earrings are sold individually, unless otherwise indicated. (If you’d like two matching earrings, please choose “PAIR” from the drop-down menu below.) Our earrings are meant to be mixed and matched with each other, or with earrings you already own.
Graz is located in the so-called "green heart" of Austria, a distinction that comes from the region's plentiful forests, vineyards, and an even an emerald-green lake, Grüner See, whose levels rise and fall seasonally due to the snowy runoff from nearby Hochschwab Mountains. Our Graz earring recalls the predominant hue of the verdant countryside.
Green agate, rock quartz. Available with either 14K gold-fill post or gold-tone clip-on; choose one from the drop-down menu below. About 2.5 inches long.
Most of our materials are one-of-a-kind, so the individual components of your earring may vary slightly in size and shape.