World Market

Graywash Studio Day Sofa Bed + Free Shipping

$449.99 $269.99

Buy Now Review It

At World Market

For style and versatility, nothing beats our compact Studio Day Sofa, now in a graywash finish. It easily transforms a living space into a sleeping space and vice versa. With the sides up, it's a sofa; fold one side down to form a chaise lounge, or put both sides down and it becomes a bed. It includes a thick foam cushion, a neutral light-taupe slipcover and four throw pillows.