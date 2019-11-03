World Market
Graywash Studio Day Sofa Bed + Free Shipping
$449.99$269.99
At World Market
For style and versatility, nothing beats our compact Studio Day Sofa, now in a graywash finish. It easily transforms a living space into a sleeping space and vice versa. With the sides up, it's a sofa; fold one side down to form a chaise lounge, or put both sides down and it becomes a bed. It includes a thick foam cushion, a neutral light-taupe slipcover and four throw pillows.
Reviews
A Must For Tiny Rooms and Apartments
World Market's best-selling convertible Studio Day Sofa Bed is a crowd-pleaser. The petite sofa easily folds down into a single bed for naps and crashing guests.