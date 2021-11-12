FP Collection | Free People

Style No. 52971561; Color Code: 020 Luxe leather knee-high boots featuring a wide style with a stacked block heel. Cushioned insole Pull-on style High heel Fit Note: This style runs true to size. If between sizes, we suggest sizing up. FP Collection Artisan crafted from fine leathers and premium materials, FP Collection shoes, bags and belts are coveted for their signature vintage aesthetic. Care/Import Made in Portugal Measurements for size 39 Shaft: 16.14 in Top Circumference: 15.35 in Heel: 3.5 in Ankle Circumference: 11.81 in Lower Calf Circumference: 9.53 in Calf Circumference: 14.72 in