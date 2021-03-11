World Market

Gray Emmett 5 Piece Long Modular Sectional Sofa

$1329.95

Crafted of pine wood, MDF and polyester upholstery Set includes 2 armless chairs, 2 end chairs and 1 storage ottoman with 4 lumbar pillows and 2 arm pillows Discover the perfect Emmett arrangement for your space Fixed seat cushions; removable and reversible back cushions and pillows Components ship separately, may not arrive together Available in additional configurations, sold separately Spot clean only World Market exclusive Sofa overall: 146"W x 41"D x 33"H, 365 lbs. Ottoman overall: 41"W x 32"D x 18.5"H, 65.6 lbs. Sofa seat: 128"W x 32"D Leg height: .5"H Floor to top of seat: 18.5"H Floor to top of arms: 25"H Top of arms to top of back: 8"H Top of seat to top of back: 14.5"H Interior ottoman storage: 37.25"W x 27"D x 11.25"H Our plush and luxurious Emmett modular sectional sofa brings custom comfort to your living space. To remove any design guesswork, we've configured our Emmett pieces into a spacious elongated arrangement in this complete five-piece set. This versatile collection features soft yet durable gray upholstery, deep seat cushions and lumbar pillows for extra support. The ottoman opens smoothly with a hydraulic mechanism to reveal impressive storage.