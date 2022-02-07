Gravity Blankets

Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask

$40.00 $30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gravity Blankets

The Weighted Sleep Mask uses the same science behind our Gravity Blankets to give your face the perfect pressure stimulation. It also blocks out light and feels amazing, thanks to a combination of micro-plush and imitation cashmere. The patented design distributes between .75 and 1 lb. of weighted pressure to key pressure points on the face – on areas surrounding the eyes tied to relaxation. Mask is made with our signature micro-plush and luxurious imitation cashmere. The weighted insert is filled with the same fine-grade glass beads as our flagship Gravity Blankets. An adjustable velcro strap (23-28 in.) guarantees that any sleeper can benefit from our mask. Please note! We recommend washing the mask by hand in warm water, as it is not intended to be machine-washed. Once washed, leave out to air dry. This product is protected by U.S. Patent No. 10,426,666. For hygienic reasons, this product is non-returnable and non-refundable. See our full Return Policy here. *Free shipping for US orders only. Orders typically received within 5-7 days if ordering within the continental US, depending on weather. Please note that due to COVID-19, there can be unexpected fulfilment and shipping delays.