Gratitude: Assists in releasing fears. Instills trust that the Universe supports us. Instills faith, trust and belief in all things. Candles are lightly scented and dressed with crystals inside. Handmade in Los Angeles, CA with 100% all natural and sustainable palm wax. The new design also has locally produced recyclable glass. 🇺🇸 When the candle is done, you’ll find a stone inside that will be supercharged with your intention. Dig out your crystal if needed. Keep it on your altar or carry it with you as a totem reminding you of your spell. Stones vary in each candle and are put in the candle intuitively, what you get is what the universe wants you to have!. This candle has been programmed with intentions, magic. Please note: Dressing the candle or moving it may disturb the wax and wick. For maximum magical results, do not blow the candle out - SNUFF IT OUT. For safety be careful when handling candle while burning, the glass can be hot to the touch. Keep away from reach of children and pets.