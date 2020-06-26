Cuisinart

Gratelifter Portable Charcoal Grill

$135.61

Buy Now Review It

At Home Depot

Providing superior outdoor cooking with the flavor of charcoal and the quality and convenience of Cuisinart, the GrateLifter Charcoal Grill features a novel cooking grate lifting system, giving access to the charcoal bed without having to touch the dirty cooking grate. With the lift engaged, the grate raises effortlessly out of the way when you open the lid. This lets you start the coals, add coals for extended cooking or brush the coal ash in to the ample collection bin without ever touching the grate. Other features include a large, family-sized cooking surface, precision air flow system for accurate temperature control, lid mounted temperature gauge, a robust table stand and an attractive and durable porcelain enamel coated lid.