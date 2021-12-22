Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Socks
Urban Outfitters
Grateful Dead Dancing Bears Crew Sock
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Classic crew socks with a ribbed ankle cuff & contrast toe and heel panels topped with a Grateful Dead pattern allover.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Grateful Dead Dancing Bears Crew Sock
BUY
$10.00
Urban Outfitters
Out of Print
Literary & Book-themed Unisex Cotton Toddler Socks
BUY
$12.00
Amazon
Hansel from Basel
Polar Bear Cozy Socks
BUY
$20.00
Anthropologie
Shutterfly
Hearts Custom Socks
BUY
$19.99
$29.98
Shutterfly
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Amanda Low-rise Denim Mini Skirt
BUY
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Groovalicious Mesh Maxi Skirt
BUY
£20.00
£42.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Grateful Dead Dancing Bears Crew Sock
BUY
$10.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Printed Sherpa Bucket Hat
BUY
$29.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Socks
Urban Outfitters
Grateful Dead Dancing Bears Crew Sock
BUY
$10.00
Urban Outfitters
Out of Print
Literary & Book-themed Unisex Cotton Toddler Socks
BUY
$12.00
Amazon
Hansel from Basel
Polar Bear Cozy Socks
BUY
$20.00
Anthropologie
Shutterfly
Hearts Custom Socks
BUY
$19.99
$29.98
Shutterfly
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted