At Adore Beauty

A professional-quality straightener, enhanced with graphite and titanium. If you need one hot styling tool, it’s probably a pair of straightening irons. May we suggest the BaBylissPRO Graphite Titanium Straightener 25mm? Designed to style hair with just one pass, these clever straighteners have 10 heat settings and a memory function, so they always switch on at your preferred temperature. Their upper plate is supersmooth graphite, with the heat-conducting brilliance of titanium on the bottom. Your hair is about to look extremely sleek. Why will I love the BaBylissPRO Graphite Titanium Straightener 25mm? Styles hair without snagging or overheating Graphite upper plate for low friction Titanium lower plate for heat Ceramic elements 25mm plates, suitable for shorter hair styles 10 heat settings for different hair types Memory function to restart at previous temperature 140-232 degrees Celsius Dual voltage 2 year warranty Who is the BaBylissPRO Graphite Titanium Straightener 25mm for? Well, if you’re looking to straighten, curl or wave your hair, and you like shine, you’ll be interested in these. The variable heat controls mean they’re suitable for hair of all textures and types, and the 2.5cm plates are slim enough to use on shorter hair. How should I use the BaBylissPRO Graphite Titanium Straightener 25mm? You’re going to need a heat protectant, for a start, and the means to section your hair. Whether you prefer clips or a hair tie is entirely up to you. So, work that heat protectant through your clean, dry hair, and brush it out to ensure it’s free of tangles and snags. Then, section your hair, and working with one small piece at a time, start at the root and close the straighteners. Move them down your hair to the ends, being careful not to pause in any one spot and risk burning your hair. Repeat throughout the section you’re working on, before moving on to the rest of your head until you’re looking glossy. Finish with some hair spray, and you’re all set. Shop now with free shipping and Afterpay.