Chopova Lowena

Graphic-print Belted Skirt

$1460.00 $1022.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Conscious Chopova Lowena graphic-print belted skirt Crafted as conscious pieces, Chopova Lowena items reflect the brand's focus on bold patterns and lively tones. This pleated skirt pairs a graphic print with a contemporary belted silhouette for an eye-catching and modern finish. Highlights multicolour all-over graphic print belted waist ring hardware detailing fully pleated flared mid-length POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: We've partnered with Good On You — an ethical agency that rates how sustainably brands perform across various people, planet and animal welfare criteria. This product comes from a Conscious brand that performs well in relation to their impact on the planet, for example ensures the use of materials that limit the amount of chemicals, water and wastewater involved in production processes. Imported Composition Calf Leather 100%, Polyester 100% washing instructions READ MANUFACTURER GUIDELINES Brand style ID: 3042 Wearing The model is 5 ft 9 in wearing size S