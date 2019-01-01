Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
NEST Fragrances
Grapefruit & Sicilian Tangerine Classic Candle Duo
$52.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
What it is
: A two-piece candle se... (visit site URLs for full description)
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
All Posters
"breakfast At Tiffany's" Poster
$23.99
$13.19
from
All Posters
BUY
DETAILS
Hom Art
Bower Tall Triple Clustered Ceramic Vase
$24.99
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Better Homes & Gardens
Round Mirror With Rope Hanger
$11.68
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cursive Candlestick
$22.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from NEST Fragrances
DETAILS
NEST Fragrances
Classic Candle - Orange Blossom
$42.00
$19.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
NEST Fragrances
Votive Candle Trio ($48 Value)
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
NEST Fragrances
Nest Fragrances Reed Diffuser- Grapefruit
$48.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
NEST Fragrances
Ginger & Neroli Lip Balm Spf 15
$16.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted