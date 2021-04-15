Kiehl's

Grapefruit Liquid Hand Soap

$46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A nondrying grapefruit-scented hand soap that helps remove all traces of dirt and oil. What it does: This special formulation for hands uses gentle coconut-derived cleansers, vitamin E and botanical extracts including chamomile and aloe to gently cleanse, soothe and recondition skin. It's ideal even for overworked hands subjected to the grimiest of conditions. How to use: Lather onto wet hands. Rinse. If using the refillable pouch, begin by unscrewing the pump off your empty bottle and place on a clean surface. Unscrew the refillable pouch cap and place the cap down on a clean surface. Pour the pouch straight into the bottle, being careful not to touch the product. Screw in the pump and you're good to go. The refill pouch and cap are recyclable.