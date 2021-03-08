Urban Outfitters

Grant Sofa

$1499.00

Product Sku: 44033611; Color Code: 003 Plush microfiber sofa in a minimalist armless design we love. Features an efficiently sized base topped with a long, cushy seat cushion and two back cushions. Complete with richly varnished square feet made of natural banak wood. Content + Care - Polyester, banak wood - Spot clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 72"l x 40"w x 30"h - Seat dimensions: 72.05"w x 27.17"d - Leg height (clearance): 1.97"h - Weight: 99.2 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 72.75"l x 40.25"w x 24.75"h - Shipping package weight: 106 lbs