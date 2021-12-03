Teva | Free People

Grandview Gtx Hiker Boots

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 58486770; Color Code: 041 Tackle the trails in these rugged hiker boots from Teva featuring a waterproof design in durable leather and a lightweight and comfortable fit. Made with recycled materials Cushioned EVA midsole Supportive fit What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process. Care/Import Import