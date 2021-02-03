United States
Cole Haan
Grandprø Tennis Sneaker
$150.00$59.95
At Cole Haan
Details We’ve eliminated all of the unnecessary weight of traditional court shoes without ever sacrificing the Grand.ØS principles of flexibility, cushioning, and ergonomics. The result? A shockingly light shoe you have to feel to believe. 8.8 ounces. Burnished, hand-stained leather. Minimalist tonal stitching. Textile covered footbed for comfort and breathability. EVA outsole with Grand.ØS technology. Rubber pods in heel and forefoot for traction. *Weight based on men’s leather court shoe in size 8.5 and may vary based on style, materials and size. Style #C22586 More reasons to love it