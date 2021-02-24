United States
Cole Haan
Grandpro Spectator 2.0 Slip-on Sneaker
$130.00$49.97
At Nordstrom Rack
This slip-on shoe provides a sophisticated spin on a sporty classic, along with a well-cushioned footbed for daylong comfort. True to size. Sizing: True to size. - Round toe - Notched vamp - Dual elastic gore accents - Croc embossed - Slip-on style - Removable insole with Grand.OS cushioning - White sole - Grip sole - Approx. 1" platform (size 8.5) - Imported