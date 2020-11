Cole Haan

Grandprø Rally Velcro Sneaker

$130.00 $52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cole Haan

Leather uppers with metallic detailing. Velcro strap for a custom fit. Memory foam footbed for ultimate comfort and breathability. Hand-sewn crafted detailing. Lightweight injection-molded EVA cupsole with textured outsole for added traction. Style #W19510