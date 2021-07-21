United States
Cole Haan
Grandprø Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
$75.00
At Cole Haan
We've given our much-loved, signature GrandPrø Rally Court Sneaker an update in organic canvas. Crafted from high-end-yet-durable materials, it features a luxuriously cushioned GRANDFØAM footbed, a high-traction EVA outsole, and a classic old-school sneaker vibe. Finished with stretchy laces that let you tie the shoes once, then slip them on and off, for a classic look that’s always ready.