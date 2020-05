Made By Mary

Grandma Disc Necklace – 5/8″

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Made By Mary

This beautiful 5/8" grandma disc necklace is a delicate keepsake to carry close to your heart. To serve as a sweet reminder of this season of life and all your little loved ones. A perfect gift for Mother's Day. We created this necklace with our tiny 1.5mm arial font to accommodate more characters on a 5/8" disc.