Alex and Ani

Grandma Charm Bangle

$29.00
Description 100925740 She's one of the wisest women you know and the matriarch of the family. She's full of stories from days gone by and a living record of your family history. Show your grandmother your love this Mother’s Day with this ALEX AND ANI Because I Love You Grandma Expandable Wire Bangle in Shiny Antique Gold Finish, which features a charm that expresses your love and lets her carry a reminder of it everywhere.