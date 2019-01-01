Grande Cosmetics

Grandemascara

$25.00

Our exclusive, rich-black mascara not only provides extreme length and volume, but is infused with peptides, panthenols, and natural waxes. These key ingredients condition your lashes to promote healthier-looking lashes.BenefitsIts buildable, water-resistant formula is easily removable to prevent lash breakage. Made in Italy.Suggested UseApply multiple coats for volume. May be removed with makeup remover or soap &- water. Brand Story Grande Cosmetics uses clinically proven formulas and natural ingredients to create peptide-infused, care-free application cosmetics with instantly beautiful results and long term benefits.