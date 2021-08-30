Grande Cosmetics

Grandelash-md Lash Enhancing Serum

$65.00

An award-winning lash enhancing serum infused with a blend of vitamins, peptides, and amino acids to promote the appearance of naturally longer, thicker looking lashes in 4-6 weeks, with full improvement in 3 months. It’s a favorite for helping to enhance short, thinning, brittle lashes. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for contacts and lash extensions. Key Benefits: One-swipe wonder! Helps to promote the appearance of naturally longer, thicker looking lashes Suitable for contacts and lash extensions Ophthalmologist tested Cruelty-free Paraben-free Research Results: In a 12 week consumer study using GrandeLASH-MD: 94% saw healthier looking lashes 91% saw longer looking lashes 97% saw more visible lashes *Based on a 12 week consumer study with 30 subjects. Results will vary.