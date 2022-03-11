Grande Cosmetics

Grandefanatic Fanning & Curling Mascara

Calling all beauty fanatics! Get pushed up, fanned out, and gorgeously long, curled lashes without any smudging, clumping or flaking with GrandeFANATIC Fanning & Curling Mascara from Grande Cosmetics. Benefits Instant effects: Curling, lifting & lengthening Long-term benefits (After 28 Days): Healthier, stronger & fuller looking lashes powered by Widelash The Fan-tastic Grab n' Lift molded brush reaches every last lash No smudging, clumping, or flaking 100% of users saw longer looking lashes* 98% of users saw healthier looking lashes* 98% of users felt lashes had more volume* 95% of users felt it strengthened my lashes* 90% of users felt lashes stayed curled* *Based on a consumer study with 31 participants after 28 days of using GrandeFANATIC infused with Widelash. Results will vary. Key Ingredients Widelash (Glycerin, Aqua, Panthenol, Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1): A biotin peptide combined with moisture-locking panthenols to help eyelashes appear longer, fuller & stronger; promotes optimal hair anchorage to help prevent lash fallout Vitamin B5 (Panthenol): An essential nutrient for fortified, healthy looking lashes; it locks in moisture to help protect lashes from breakage & promote a healthy looking lash sheen Natural Wax Blend: The softer texture of beeswax helps to promote volume, while a harder carnauba wax helps to extend them to their full length