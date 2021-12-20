Grande Cosmetics

Grandelash-md Lash Enhancing Serum

Description Award-winning lash enhancing serum created with vitamins peptides & amino acids for the appearance of longer, thicker looking lashes in just 4-6 weeks with full improvement in 3 months. Winner of Harper’s BAZAAR Anti-aging Award & Cosmo Beauty Award Benefits Promotes the appearance of longer, thicker looking natural lashes. Full list of benefits below. Packaging May Vary. Suggested Use Apply once a day on eyelid like eyeliner. One dip does both eyes. Allow 1-2 minutes for serum to fully dry.