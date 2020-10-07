Grande Cosmetics

Grandelash-md Lash Enhancing Serum

$65.00 $45.50

Product Description An award-winning lash enhancing serum infused with a blend of vitamins, peptides, and amino acids to promote the appearance of naturally longer, thicker looking lashes in 6 weeks, with full improvement in 3 months. It’s a favorite for helping to enhance short, thinning, brittle lashes. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for contacts and lash extensions. WARNING: Do not get into the eyes; in event of direct contact, rinse with cool water. Do not use if you are pregnant or nursing, under the age of 18, are prone to dry eyes or styes or undergoing chemotherapy. Keep out of reach of children. If you have sensitive skin, please perform a patch test before using product. If redness or irritation occurs, stop using product. Consult physician if you are being treated for an eye-related condition. Ingredients: Water/Aqua/Eau, Panthenol, Glycerin, Sodium Citrate, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Alanine, Alcohol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Arctostaphylos Uva URSI Leaf Extract, Arginine, Aspartic Acid, Calcium Gluconate, Caprylyl Glycol, Chamomilla Recutita (Metricaria) Flower Extract, Ethylhexylglycerin, Gluconolactone, Glycine, Hexylene Glycol, Histidine, Honey Extract/Mel/Extrait de Miel, Hydrolyzed Glycosaminoglycans, Hydrolyzed Yeast Extract, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Isoleucine, Isopropyl Cloprostenate, Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, PCA, Phenylalanine, Polysorbate 20, Proline, Propylene Glycol, Serine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Lactate, Sodium PCA, Threonine, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triethanolamine, Tussilago Farfara (Coltsfoot) Leaf Extract, Valine, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Metabisulfite. Brand Story Enhance your own natural beauty with the Grande Collection! Our mission is for you to be able to enhance your own natural features, including your real lashes, lips, brows & hair with safe & effective formulas.