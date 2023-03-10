Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Grand Soir Eau De Parfum

The MECCA view: The City of Lights, warm, radiant and romantic. You dress in your finest attire, poised to discover the opulence that awaits you in the magnificent Parisian evening. The sky is spiked with a million stars and the air thick with a lingering sense of mystery. Glamorous, seductive and unapologetically extravagant. Whilst its companion Petit Matin inspires by day, Grand Soir promises a night you will never forget. Fragrance notes: Labdanum, tonka, vanilla, amber and benzoin. Pair it with: Maison Francis Kurkdjian Petit Matin Maison Francis Kurkdjian Amyris Femme Scented Hair Mist Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis Scented Body Oil