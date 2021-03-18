FP Movement

Grand Slam Shorts

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 60108743; Color Code: 020 Hit it out of the park in these so cool sweat shorts featured in a high-rise style with a sporty silhouette, curved hemlines and a slim fit. Pull-on style Elastic waistband Hip pockets FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Waist: 27.5 in Hips: 41 in Rise: 12.75 in Inseam: 2.5 in