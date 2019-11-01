Obia Naturals

Grand Poo Bar Succulent Solid Shampoo

$7.00

Buy Now Review It

The Grand Poo Bar is a truly succulent hair cleansing option. It's non-detergent and sulfate-free Enriched with moisturizing oils and butters like castor, shea, and cocoa. The poo bar is a gentle, low-lather cleanser that leaves hair clean without the stripped, dried-out feeling left by many detergent-based shampoos. Some of my testers even stated that they didn't need to use conditioner afterward! Simple to use & with a mildly herbal/citrus scent. Detailed instructions on how to use a solid shampoo bar 1. – Thoroughly saturate hair… to sopping, soaking wet. i find the wetter the hair, the easier for lather to distribute. 2. – Section hair sloppily and rub the poo bar on your scalp. alternate lathering method: rub the bar into a lather in your hands and then apply the lather directly. 3. -Put poo bar down and use hands to work into a lather. be gentle, keeping the hair lather concentrated on your scalp at this time. 4. – DO NOT do that ‘shampoo commercial’ thing and make one big pile of sudsy hair on top of your head. if your hair is highly textured, coily, or curly, this can be a recipe for intense tangling! 5. – Instead, maintain your sloppy sections and slowly work the lather around the scalp and out/down to the ends of your hair. use your fingers – not your nails – to massage your scalp firmly. rinse well. again using the pads of your fingers on your scalp. 6. – All done washing! this point is a great time to add conditioner and detangle. *bonus* – storage tip: Cut poo bars into sections not tiny crumblish sections, but halves, thirds, or even quarters. You know how in the shower, a bar of soap will just disintegrate if it’s wet all the time? By cutting into sections and storing the unused portions somewhere other than your humid shower (like a drawer or your medicine cabinet) the rest of the bar stays dry and the whole bar lasts much longer. Ingredients: purified water, glycerin, sodium stearate and sodium oleate (mild foaming/cleansing agents derived from vegetable oils), sorbitol, stearic acid, lauric acid