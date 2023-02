KandKQuiltedTreasure

Grand Mama Dream Wall Hanging

Handcrafted following the Gee's Bend quilting tradition that goes back three generations. This handsewn mini quilt or wall hanging feature a traditional color in green and white with a white backing. This heirloom piece, measuring 32 x 45. was handsewn in 2023 using cotton fabric.