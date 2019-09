Le Specs

Grand Entrance Round-frame Rose Gold-tone Optical Glasses

£95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Le Specs counts everyone from the Hadid sisters to Lady Gaga as fans, so you know you can rely on the label for the coolest frames. These 'Grand Entrance' optical glasses are made from rose gold-tone metal and have classic tortoiseshell tips. The round silhouette will suit most face shapes. Come in a designer-stamped hard case.