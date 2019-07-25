Better Homes & Gardens

Granary Modern Farmhouse Futon

$299.00 $134.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

When space is limited, our versatile Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse Futon is an ideal furniture solution. The rustic brown distressed-look upholstery gives this futon a stylish flair that will complement most any decor from traditional and classic to modern and contemporary and all things in between. The stylish design is perfect for use in any living room, game room, study, dorm, apartment or other space. Designed for both style and functionality, this contemporary sofa, recliner, sleeper combo is perfect for small spaces. The unique 3-position, reclining back is not found with many sofas, couches or recliners. A sturdy steel frame provides added support. The smooth wooden armrests, and distressed-look, soft-feel, durable upholstery make this futon the perfect combination of style and purpose. Can be used as a sofa, lounger or super comfortable sleeper, and coordinates with other items in the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse Collection (sold separately).