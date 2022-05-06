The Ordinary

Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion 30ml

£9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Fight signs of ageing with The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion, a solution that combines two forms of next-generation Retinoid to help improve the appearance of ageing and acne-prone skin. The two Retinoids used are a Solubilized Hydroxypinacolone Retinoate (which has a multi-fold anti-ageing effect and is more efficient than Retinol), and pure Retinol in a protective capsule system which supports the delivery and efficacy of Solubilized Hydroxypinacolone Retinoate. The solution works to visibly fight signs of ageing without irritating the skin.