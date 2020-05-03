Sierra Metal Design

Grams Bar Necklace

$24.95

Personalize this special necklace for your grandma!!! It can be PERSONALIZED with your Grandma name and a heart on the Front. So EASY to Order!! -Select your options from side bar -Enter your personalization -Add to Cart Made of HIGH quality hypoallergenic stainless steel, it will not tarnish; turn skin green or rust. Engraved so it will look the same as the day received for years to come. It comes ready to be given by a favorite customer, coworker or loving family member to show how proud they are. It is an original design and hand crafted in the USA by Sierra Metal Design. ● Includes: Stainless Steel Necklace ● Material: HIGH Quality Stainless Steel- including chain, jump rings and lobster claw. ● Size: Bar: 1/4”x1.5” / Chain: Standard 18” + 2” Extender ● Design: Engraved for a permanent design that will not fade over time ● Handmade in the USA