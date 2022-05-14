PIPER CLASSICS

Grain Sack Ticking Stripe Pillow Cover, 20×20

Woven Cotton One 20" x 20" pillow cover. Insert is not included. Textured solid cream woven cotton fabric accented with a woven charcoal grey grain sack stripe in the center. Machine wash in cold water with like colors, gentle cycle. No chlorine bleach. Tumble dry low, remove promptly. Iron if needed. Reverses to the same fabric with 2 wooden buttons for closure. 3″ overlap to conceal pillow insert. A simple, timeless look that goes perfect with your vintage farmhouse décor!