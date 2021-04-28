AllModern

Grady Animal Print Handmade Tufted Wool Rug (4′ X 6′)

$375.00 $125.99

At Wayfair

Warming up hardwood and tile floors while setting the stage for the rest of your teen’s ensemble, area rugs are essential for nearly any room in your abode. Take this one for example: made in India, this one is constructed from wool, which is rich with naturally dense properties that effectively repel liquid while retaining its shape. It features a 0.3" pile height, ideal for promoting a cozy and inviting feel to your space with the added benefit of being easy to clean.