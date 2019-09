Bondi Sands

Gradual Tanning Milk 75ml

£11.95

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Bay

A false tanning face moisturiser. Enriched with antioxidants, Aloe Vera, Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E, Everyday Face Gradual Tanning Milk can be used as an everyday face moisturiser to maintain a smooth, healthy glow all year round.